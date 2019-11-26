An employee at Vienna Wolf Trap Hotel, 430 Maple Ave., W., told Vienna police that on Nov. 17, between 11:30 a.m. and 12:50 p.m., two people in one of the rooms were arguing and refusing to pay their bill.
Officers spoke to the man in the room, who told them the argument had escalated when the woman allegedly struck him and poured beer on him.
There were no visible signs of injury, and the man refused to prosecute, police said.
The man and woman left the premises.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.