A 19-year-old man was wounded in a Wednesday evening shooting in Dale City.
Officers were called to the 14600 block of Bakersfield Street at 5:23 p.m. where they found a 19-year-old man outside a home suffering from gunshot wounds.
Officers performed first aid until rescue workers arrived and took him to an area hospital. The man’s injuries are believed to be non-life threatening, Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
The investigation revealed that after the shooting occurred, individuals were seen fleeing in a vehicle. Officers located multiple shell casings in the roadway. The incident does not appear to be random. The investigation continues.
