Police are investigating a Saturday night shooting at Potomac Mills that left a man wounded.
Prince William County police reported the shooting on Twitter just before 11:45 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police did not release any further information, including information on any suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 503-792-6500.
(8) comments
Avoid peek hours of traffic in malls. Stay in groups you trust. Malls have a tenancy for behavioral sinks.
I do wonder if the good folks who elected the progressive Commonwealth Attorney Amy Ashworth is liking how things are going now in the county. Rising crime rates. More violent crimes. But let's continue to reduce sentences of violent criminals or just not even prosecute the crimes because it the "right" thing to do in this world per a select few. Time to wake up folks. PWC needs new leadership from the board and the Commonwealth Attorney's Office. I'm not even saying the new ones need to be from the Republican party but someone willing to stand up for the citizens they represent.
[thumbup]
The issues in PWC stem from the gentrification of DC and pushing people out of SE/NE. Those people choose PWC because it's cheaper than the surrounding areas while still being close enough to DC. Blame corporate greed Wayne.
Might need to move to a safer place…maybe Ukraine.
You certainly won't be missed.
[thumbup]
Mike hunt needs pamprin
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.