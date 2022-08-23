The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Tuesday afternoon in Sterling.
Deputies responded to the area of W. Church Road near Holly Avenue where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
"At this time, it is believed the shooting occurred at a nearby residence in the 700 block of W. Church Road," the release said. "Multiple subjects were located inside the residence and the incident remains under investigation."
Residents in the area of the 700 block of W. Church Road are asked to review any home exterior security cameras for any suspicious activity between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. today.
Deputies continue to canvass the area and are asking anyone with any information to contact the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office by calling 703-777-1021.
