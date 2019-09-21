A Manassas man died in a two-vehicle wreck Friday afternoon in Fauquier County.
A 2000 Ford F-450 was heading north on Route 612, or Brent Town Road, near Aquia Road when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road and the driver overcorrected, according to Virginia State Police.
The car crossed the center line and collided with a 2013 Ford F-150 heading south, police spokesperson Sgt. Brent Coffey said. The Ford F-450 ran off the road, struck an embankment and overturned.
Brian Recinos, 19, of Manassas, was a passenger in the Ford F-450 and was thrown from the vehicle. He died at the scene, Coffey said.
The driver, Brayan E. Moreira-Saravia, 19, of Brandywine, Md., suffered minor injuries. He was charged with reckless driving failure to maintain proper control.
The driver of the Ford F-150, a 31 year-old male, of Virginia Beach, was not injured in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
