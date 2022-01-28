A Manassas-area man faces a felony child abuse charge after his 2-month-old daughter's arm was injured Jan. 21.
The investigation began about 7:30 p.m. after the baby's parents brought her to the hospital with the injury, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
Detectives with the Special Victims Unit responded where it was determined the victim was in the care of her father when he grabbed her arm and caused the injury, Carr said.
On Wednesday, police arrested Wesley James Reynolds III, 26, of the 10100 block of Parkington Court for felony child abuse, Carr said. He was held without bond at the Prince William-Manassas regional jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.