On Feb. 1, Manassas City police were notified that individuals were going door to door asking for donations on behalf of “Virginia Youth Club of America.”
The individuals are also presenting a flyer mentioning the Manassas Police Department and outlining the names of several staff members.
Manassas police say the reference to the department and staff members "should not be considered an endorsement from the Manassas Police Department."
Officers are investigating the incident to determine the legitimacy of the organization which has not been verified.
Anyone who comes into contact with these individuals is asked to contact the police department at 703-257-8000.
The Manassas Police Department would like to remind the community to first verify the legitimacy of charitable organizations before donating.
