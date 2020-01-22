A 24-year-old Manassas man faces drunken driving and assault charges after authorities say he assaulted two deputies at the Loudoun Adult Detention Center following his Jan. 19 arrest.
A deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic infraction at Cedars Parkway and Loudoun County Parkway in the Chantilly area about 2:54 a.m. on Jan. 19, and arrested the man for driving while intoxicated, the Loudoun Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Once inside the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center the driver assaulted two deputies, the sheriff's office said.
Gagandeep Singh, 24, of Manassas was charged with driving while intoxicated and two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer and was later released from the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on a $2,500 bond.
