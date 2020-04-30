A Manassas man has been charged in connection with the theft of over $170,000 in materials from construction sites in Loudoun County.
The thefts began in December 2019 in the Dulles South Station area when concrete forms were reported stolen from several construction sites in the area of Braddock Road. During the course of the investigation a suspect was identified who had been selling the concrete forms at a regional scrap metal recycling company.
After an investigation with assistance from the Prince William County Police Department, Andrew N. Comfort, 35, was arrested April 20 on six felony counts of grand larceny and six felony counts of larceny with intent to sell, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
As a result of the investigation over 10,995 pounds of the concrete forms were recovered, with 428 concrete forms reported stolen from Loudoun since December.
Comfort was released from the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on a personal recognizance bond.
