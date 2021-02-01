Police are searching for 34-year-old Manassas man accused of exposing himself Jan. 29 to two women at DiDi's Discount Store on Smoketown Road in Woodbridge.
Two women, one 39 and the other 21, told police they were shopping around 4:45 p.m. when a man approached and, after a short time, made a noise to get their attention. He then exposed himself and made inappropriate gestures, police said.
The women immediately left the aisle and contacted a store employee who notified the police, said Prince William County police spokeswoman Renee Carr.
The man fled before officers arrived, but police have identified him as Jamie Kentrel Harris, 34, of Genie Terrace in Manassas, Carr said. He is wanted for two counts of indecent exposure. Attempts to locate him have been unsuccessful.
In 2011, Harris served a month in jail for an indecent exposure conviction, court records show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.