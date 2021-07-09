The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in the rape of a Sterling teenager on June 12.
Loudoun Sheriff’s deputies investigated a report of a sexual assault that occurred in the 20000 block of Hawick Terrace in Sterling that occurred on June 12,2021.
The teenage victim reported that she met a man who went by the name of Eddie Cruz on social media, and that the male would provide alcohol and marijuana to her and her friends in exchange for hanging out, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
On June 12, the teenage victim met the man in the 20000 block of Hawick Terrace and he provided her alcohol and then sexually assaulted her in a vehicle, the release said.
Detectives were able to identify the suspect as Eddeer Cruz Quinones, 23, of Manassas Park and charged him with two counts of rape, two counts of sodomy, and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, the release said.
"Detectives believe that Cruz Quinones may have had contact with other juveniles in the area and are asking for them to come forward," the sheriff's office said.
Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective L. Sayre of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office at 703-777-1021. You may also submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app. The Loudoun Sheriff app is available on the iTunes App Store and Google Play.
