Manassas police are investigating a robbery early Monday morning at the 7-Eleven at 9291 Wellington Road.
The cashier reported that at 2:10 a.m., a man walked into the store and demanded money while implying he had a weapon, police said.
The robber took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene on foot. The investigation is ongoing.
(1) comment
I thought we were promised a utopia by voting ‘blue’...
