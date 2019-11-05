The Fauquier County Sheriff's Office says two suspects are in custody and two are still on the run after a double shooting Tuesday afternoon at the Warrenton Walmart.
Residents in the area of Elk Run and Ritchie roads in the Midland area are asked to shelter in place and lock all doors and windows as the search continues.
A vehicle carrying four suspects crashed in the area Tuesday evening, and the occupants fled, leading to tonight's massive manhunt.
Two men have been apprehended but two are still and large and considered armed and dangerous.
The crash followed a shooting at the Warrenton Walmart around 5:15 p.m. in which a man and woman were shot in a confrontation in the parking lot. Both victims were inside their car when they were shot, and both suffered injuries that didn't appear life-threatening, authorities said. They drove to a nearby Home Depot to call 911 as the shooter fled in a vehicle.
Stay with insidenova.com for updates.
