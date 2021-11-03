Police are searching for a suspect in an armed burglary that happened in the Dumfries area this afternoon.
A Fairfax County police helicopter is above searching for one of three suspects in the case in the area of Blackburn Road between U.S. 1 and Admiral Black Drive.
The two other suspects are in police custody.
Police are asking people to avoid the area and report anything suspicious.
