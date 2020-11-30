A Maryland man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly fired "multiple rounds" at a driver in the Sudley area. Police say they have also connected him to an Oct. 19 robbery on the same street.
Officers were called to the intersection of Rokeby and Emerald drives at 11:34 a.m. for shots fired. The victim, a 41-year-old man, said he was driving on Rokeby Drive when he saw an unknown man walking in the area. Both were traveling in the same direction when the man walking turned and fired multiple rounds towards the victim’s vehicle, said Prince William County police spokeswoman Renee Carr. The shooter initially fled on foot and was later found inside a home on Rokeby Drive, where he was taken into custody.
Takauri Anton White, 20 of Silver Park Drive in Suitland, Maryland, was charged with attempted malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony, Carr said.
During the shooting investigation, officers also identified White as a suspect in an Oct. 19 robbery on Rokeby Drive. Just before noon that day, the victim reported he was cleaning his 2020 Honda Pilot when he was approached by an unknown man. During the encounter, the man brandished a firearm before demanding the vehicle keys, Carr said.
The suspect took the victim’s vehicle and fled the area at a high rate of speed. No injuries were reported and officers located the vehicle unoccupied on Lariat Lane a short time later, Carr said.
White is charged with armed robbery and use of a firearm in a felony in that case. He is being held without bond at the Prince William-Manassas regional jail.
