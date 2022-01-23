A Maryland man died in a two-vehicle crash Friday evening on Route 17 near Interstate 66.
State police say a 2021 Jeep Wrangler was traveling north on Route 17 just north of the interstate about 6:50 p.m. when it crossed a double solid-yellow centerline and collided head-on with a southbound 2017 Dodge Ram.
The Jeep's driver, 43-year-old Gilbert F. Dzakpasu of Germantown, Md., died at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt.
The Dodge driver, a 22-year-old Marshall man, suffered serious but non life-threatening injuries and was flown by helicopter to INOVA Fairfax Hospital. He was also wearing a seatbelt.
Speed is considered a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation, state police said.
