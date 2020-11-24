A masked man with a knife robbed the 7-Eleven at 7500 Cushing Road in the Manassas area early Sunday.
Police said the robbery happened at 6:22 a.m. when a man in a mask walked into the store, selected a grocery item, and approached the counter to pay. When the register opened, the suspect lunged towards the employee with a knife before grabbing cash out of the register, Prince William County police spokeswoman Renee Carr said.
The robber also took the employee’s cell phone, preventing the employee from contacting law enforcement, before fleeing on foot. The employee briefly followed the robber from the store and retrieved his cell phone from the ground after seeing the suspect throw it. No injuries were reported. The investigation continues.
The robber was black, approximately 5 foot 8 with a thin build and black shoulder-length dread locks. He was last seen wearing a white mask, a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 703-792-6500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.