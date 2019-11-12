Following an Oct. 2 meeting with no resolutions, the McLean Citizens Association (MCA) board of directors on Nov. 6 made up for lost ground by tackling issues ranging from a small land-use case to an unresolved police shooting.
Two years after U.S. Park Police shot to death 25-year-old McLean resident Bijan Ghaisar, the agency still has not accounted for what happened. The McLean Citizens Association (MCA) board of directors on Nov. 6 passed a resolution calling for Park Police and FBI officials to disclose findings from the investigation.
“Transparency and accountability by the Park Police and FBI are critical to achieving and maintaining the trust, confidence and cooperation of the communities they serve, particularly in a case of this nature, where the events themselves and the subsequent failure to disclose seem to make little sense,” the resolution read.
Park Police officers shot Ghaisar to death Nov. 17, 2017, in the Mount Vernon area. Ghaisar had been involved in a fender-bender and drove away several times after police stopped him on the southbound George Washington Memorial Parkway and approached his sport-utility vehicle with their service weapons drawn.
Park Police officials immediately transferred investigative responsibility for the shooting to the FBI. MCA last fall urged those agencies last fall to disclose findings from the investigation, including why officers fired nine times at the unarmed Ghaisar, striking him four times in the head and killing him.
Park Police and the FBI have continued not to put out information about the case, despite requests from Ghaisar’s family, community members, the media, and local, state and federal elected officials, including both houses of Congress.
The involved officers’ names only came to light in court papers. Fairfax County police released a dashboard-camera video of the incident recorded by a county officer who responded in assistance. While the several-minute-long video captures much of the incident, including the point where the Park Police officers fired their weapons, the camera’s angle was such that Ghaisar is not visible.
Ghaisar attended Langley High School and after college returned to work for his father’s accounting firm, MCA’s resolution read.
“What happened?” MCA president Dale Stein rhetorically asked the involved law-enforcement agencies. “Please explain so we can establish some transparency, accountability and trust.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.