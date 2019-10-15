Two men entered a garage in the 1400 block of Woodhurst Boulevard in McLean on Oct. 6 at 1:30 a.m. and stole a 2006 Audi A6, Fairfax County police said.
The homeowner heard the garage door open and went to investigate. He saw the car driving away and discharged one round from his firearm toward the car, police said.
