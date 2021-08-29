A 31-year-old man has died following a crash that occurred just prior to 2 a.m Sunday near the intersection of Dolley Madison Boulevard at Waverly Way in McLean.
Curtis Mathia Rustin IV, of McLean, was the driver and lone occupant of a 2005 Nissan Altima Rustin traveling northbound on Dolley Madison Boulevard when he lost control of his vehicle near the intersection of Waverly Way, Fairfax County police said.
The vehicle left the roadway and crashed into two trees. Fire and rescue works pronounced Rustin IV at the scene.
Detectives believe speed may have been a factor and continue to investigate to determine if alcohol was also a factor.
At this time, there is nothing to indicate any other vehicles were involved in the crash, police said.
