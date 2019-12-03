The next McLean Police District Citizens Advisory Committee meeting will focus on the county government’s public-safety communications center.
The meeting will be held on Thursday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. at the McLean Governmental Center, 1437 Balls Hill Road.
The community is invited.
