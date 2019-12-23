Fairfax County police officers on Dec. 14 at 6:49 p.m. saw a man who previously had been banned from Tysons Corner Center, 1961 Chain Bridge Road.
The man allegedly was seen unlawfully recording two women, police said.
Officers arrested Chadwick Rice, 45, of Maryland, on two counts of unlawful filming and trespassing.
