Fairfax County police officers responded Aug. 11 at 3:45 p.m. to a larceny at the Home Depot, 2815 Merrilee Drive in Merrifield, and upon arriving found store security personnel fighting with the suspect.
When police were arresting the suspect, he pulled away and ran from officers, but was caught after a short foot pursuit, authorities said. According to police, the suspect had committed grand larceny at another Home Depot just before coming to the Merrifield location, and allegedly had more than $3,000 worth of stolen items with him.
Authorities have charged Derik Henderson, 36, of Maryland, with grand larceny, assault and resisting arrest.
