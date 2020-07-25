Two men have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting last month that took place in the 3000 block of Columbia Pike.
In that incident, men in a vehicle shot into a crowd in the early-morning hours of June 28, leaving 21-year-old Donovan Green Jr. of Upper Marlboro dead and two others injured.
Prince George’s County Police on July 17 arrested 27-year-old Christopher Rather of Oxon Hill and 27-year-old Franklin Lambright of Temple Hills in connection with the incident. They initially were held in Prince George’s County awaiting extradition to Arlington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.