Fairfax County police officers on July 30 at 3:03 p.m. responded to a reported larceny at Tysons Galleria, and attempted to stop a 2011 BMW 328i being driven by someone involved in the case.
The driver refused to stop. Officers lost sight of the vehicle during the pursuit, but a community member later reported the suspect’s vehicle was in her driveway, police said.
Police took Laura Lynn Meffley, 59, of La Plata, Md., into custody and authorities have charged her with grand larceny, larceny with intent to sell, larceny third offense and speeding to elude.
