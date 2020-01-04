A male victim arranged a meeting with a woman at a nearby business in the 8600 block of Westwood Center Drive in Tysons on Dec. 29 at 9:14 a.m., Fairfax County police said. When the victim arrived, a man and the woman allegedly robbed him at gunpoint, police said.
Officers found the female suspect nearby. Police arrested Brooke Sluss, 22, of Maryland, and authorities have charged her with robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
The second suspect is described as a black man, police said.
