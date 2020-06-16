An employee at Inova Urgent Care, 180 Maple Ave., W., told Vienna police on June 7 at 3:02 p.m. that a man was acting disorderly and screaming obscenities at employees in the office.
The man told police he was having intense arm pain and became upset after waiting for three hours without being seen by a doctor.
The employee requested the man seek medical care at another facility, and he agreed to drive himself to the hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.