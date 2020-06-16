Police lights siren law enforcement patrol pixabay

An employee at Inova Urgent Care, 180 Maple Ave., W., told Vienna police on June 7 at 3:02 p.m. that a man was acting disorderly and screaming obscenities at employees in the office.

The man told police he was having intense arm pain and became upset after waiting for three hours without being seen by a doctor.

The employee requested the man seek medical care at another facility, and he agreed to drive himself to the hospital.

