A Vienna woman living in the 900 block of Fairway Drive, N.E., told town police that, on the afternoon of March 16, she had been mowing her lawn when her lawn mower broke down.
Two men stopped and offered to assist her in repairing the lawn mower. She allowed them to take the equipment, but has not heard back from them, police said.
