Vienna police on Dec. 4 reported these four check-theft cases, which continue a trend that has been occurring this year:
• A woman living in the 200 block of Cherry Street, S.W., told Vienna police that, between Sept. 1 and Nov. 23, someone had stolen, forged and cashed a check she had mailed.
• A woman living in the 600 block of Alma Street, S.E., told town police that, between Nov. 22 at 3 a.m. and Nov. 23 at 5 p.m., someone had stolen, forged and cashed a check she had mailed from the mailbox at Church Street and Lawyers Road, N.W.
• A woman living in the 400 block of Orchard Street, N.W., told Vienna police that a check she was supposed to receive in the mail between Nov. 3 and 10 never arrived. Police advised the resident to file a report with the US Postal Service.
• A woman living in the 2400 block of Oak Vale Court, N.W., informed Vienna police that, between Nov. 30 at 9 p.m. and Dec. 1 at 4:30 p.m., she had placed outgoing mail in her mailbox that included three checks she was sending to various creditors with her bills. The next day she observed shredded paper in the gutter that she recognized as the remnants of the envelopes she had placed in the mailbox, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.