Vienna police are investigating the recent theft of four unlocked vehicles from two town residences, at least three of which had keys inside when the thieves struck.
In one case, a resident living in the 400 block of Tapawingo Road, S.W., told town police that between July 13 at 11 p.m. and July 14 at 6 a.m. three unlocked vehicles had been stolen from the home. The keys to two of the vehicles had been left in one of them and a spare set of keys may have been left in the third vehicle, police said.
In the second incident, a resident living in 100 block of Dogwood Street, S.W., told Vienna police that on July 14 at 3:06 a.m. someone had stolen from the residence an unlocked vehicle with keys inside. The residence’s security camera showed a man enter the passenger side of the vehicle and drive away with it.
The Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C., located the vehicle following day, Vienna police said.
Such thefts of unlocked vehicles and/or the property inside them have been regular occurrences in Vienna, despite the town police department’s posting of a lengthy “Lock It or Lose It” warning in each week’s police highlights urging residents to lock their vehicles and remove all valuables and keys from them.
