Vienna police officers on June 15 at 4:34 p.m. responded to the report of a man riding on the hood of a vehicle on Nutley Street, S.W., near Kingsley Road, S.W.
When police located the vehicle, they found the windshield had been smashed.
The driver told police she had attempted to deliver medication to her adult son at the Vienna Wolf Trap Hotel, 430 Maple Ave., W. Her son allegedly became agitated, jumped on her vehicle while yelling at her and broke the windshield, police said.
Officers located the man in the median of Nutley Street. He was agitated and bleeding from several cuts on his arm. Rescue personnel responded and convinced the man to allow them to treat him and transport him to an area hospital.
Rescue personnel also treated the driver at the scene for injuries she sustained from the broken glass, police said.
