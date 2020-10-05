A 49-year-old Herndon woman was killed in a Saturday evening motorcycle crash on U.S. 50 in the Dulles area.
The driver of the 2009 Yamaha motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Route 50 with a passenger when he crested a hill and came across traffic that was stopped at a red traffic signal at Stone Springs Boulevard, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.
The motorcyclist struck a 2014 Nissan Sedan, throwing both himself and his passenger from the bike.
The passenger, Fereshteh R. Roshan, 49, of Herndon, was taken to StoneSprings Hospital Center where she died of her injuries, the sheriff's office said.
The motorcycle's was taken to Reston Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The driver of a BMW that was also struck during the crash was taken to StoneSprings Hospital Center for minor injuries and was treated and released.
