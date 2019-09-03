Virginia State Police continues to investigate a fatal motorcycle crash on Interstate 95 near the Occoquan exit Sunday night.
A man on a Suzuki motorcycle was reportedly heading south near the 160 mile marker around 7:34 p.m., police spokesperson Corinne Geller said. The bike was weaving in and out of traffic when it collided with a BMW sedan, she said.
The motorcyclist was thrown from the bike and died at the scene. State police are still working to notify next of kin.
The driver and passengers in the BMW were not injured in the crash.
The southbound lanes remained closed as of 10:20 p.m. for crash reconstruction and investigation.
The Virginia State Police Fairfax Division Crash Reconstruction is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation.
The Prince William County Fire and Rescue also assisted at the scene.
(2) comments
I’ve often seen this type of reckless behavior on area roads. I’ve never understood why cyclists continue to engage in this risky behavior, especially with so little protection. This poor man has lost his life and forever impacted his family and friends by this type of behavior. RIP.
I too see it often traveling I-95 daily; and don't understand some of the thought process of these people. Thoughts and prayers for the family, and anybody affected by this.
