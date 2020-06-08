A motorcyclist was killed in a Sunday night crash on Rock Creek Terrace in Ashburn.
The preliminary investigation determined the driver of a 2018 Dodge Challenger was traveling north on Bles Park Drive just before 11 p.m. when she attempted to turn onto Rock Creek Terrace.
She turned into the path of the rider of a 2018 Kawasaki Ninja which was traveling south on Bles Park Drive, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said. The motorcyclist was thrown from his motorcycle.
He was taken to Reston Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the car was charged with reckless driving. The crash remains under investigation.
Any witnesses to the crash who have not already talked to law enforcement are asked to contact Investigator M. Lotz at 571-528-7509.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.