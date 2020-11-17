Three motorists were driving westbound in the left most travel lane on Maple Avenue, E., on Nov. 6 at 4:31 p.m. when they stopped at Mill Street, N.E., because of the red traffic signal at Washington & Old Dominion Regional Trail crossing.
One motorist had something in her shoe, and when she went to get it out, her foot went off the brake and onto the accelerator, causing her vehicle to lunge forward and rear-end a second vehicle, which in turn rear-ended the third vehicle.
A passenger in the second vehicle complained of back pain, and Emergency Medical Service transported her to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Police cited the driver of the first vehicle for failing to pay full time and attention and having no driver’s license.
