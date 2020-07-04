A motorist who was attempting to park in the parking lot at Danor Plaza, 116 Branch Road, S.E., on June 27 at 11:02 p.m. accidentally pressed the accelerator, sideswiped another vehicle, then struck two support columns in the shopping center, Vienna police said.
Police issued the driver a summons for reckless driving.
