A motorist on June 11 at 11:03 p.m. drove through a yard in the 300 block of Lawyers Road, N.W., Vienna police said.
The motorist’s vehicle twice struck another vehicle that was parked in the driveway and struck the front steps of the residence and a bird feeder before the motorist fled the scene, police said.
An officer observed the vehicle traveling on Windover Avenue, N.W., and initiated a traffic stop. Upon interacting with the driver, the officer detected signs of impairment, police said.
Police found a measurable amount of marijuana and paraphernalia in the vehicle, and the driver reportedly possessed a fake identification card, authorities said.
Police arrested the driver after he failed to complete a series of field-sobriety tests. Police then transported the 19-year-old Fairfax man to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where he provided a sample of his breath for analysis.
Authorities have charged the man with driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, possession of false identification and two counts of hit-and-run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.