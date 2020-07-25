On July 19 at 2:56 p.m., police were dispatched to the 2800 block of Clarendon Boulevard for a report of a disorderly subject at a business.
According to police, the individual initially was at the entrance to a business in the 2700 block of Washington Boulevard, where he was reported to have knocked over several merchandise displays.
According to police, the suspect then went to another business in the 2800 block of Clarendon Boulevard, went behind the counter and attempted to steal an employee’s cell phone. The suspect then went to a neighboring business, stole merchandise and left on foot, police said.
Arriving police officers attempted to stop the suspect, who threw merchandise at them and continued walking away. While attempting to detain the suspect in the 1200 block of North Garfield Street, the suspect ignored commands and bit an officer, police said. He then was taken into custody.
The suspect – 36-year-old David Morris of Fayetteville, N.C. – was arrested and charged with assault-and-battery on police and obstruction of justice, and was held without bond.
According to police, the impacted businesses declined to prosecute, but asked that the suspect be banned from their premises.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.