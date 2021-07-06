A man was spotted walking naked near Neabsco Road in Woodbridge the morning of June 29, but left before police arrived.
Officers were called to the 15800 block of Neabsco Road about 9:30 a.m. after people in the area reported a man, not wearing any clothes, walking around a wooded area.
After walking in the woods, the man left in a red Dodge Caravan prior to police arriving.
At no point was there any physical contact between the suspect and the callers, police said.
The man was described as white, about 45 to 60 years old with long brown/gray hair, glasses and a goatee.
