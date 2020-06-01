Fairfax County police officers on May 24 at 6:39 p.m. stopped two men and a woman in the parking lot of Walmart, 1500 Cornerside Blvd. in Tysons, who allegedly were involved in a theft from the store.
Officers arrested the suspects and recovered stolen merchandise, plus narcotics and a handgun.
Authorities have charged Melissa Potts, 22, of Maryland, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug, possession of schedule I or II drug while possessing a firearm and obstruction of justice.
Authorities charged Kale Scott, 19, of Maryland, with possession of schedule I or II drug and possession of a Schedule I or II drug while possessing a firearm. Dominique Wilson, 25, of Maryland, has been charged with possession of a schedule I or II drug, possession of a Schedule I or II drug while possessing a firearm, possession of marijuana, obstruction of justice and petty larceny.
