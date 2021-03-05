Here's a tip for any potential scofflaws: Don't wear a neon yellow sweat suit when you commit the crime.
A shoplifting suspect in aforementioned neon yellow sweat suit is accused of stealing a computer form the Walmart at 217 Garrisonville Road around 1:20 p.m. Friday. The suspect fled on foot and dropped the stolen merchandise as he attempted to elude Deputy J.A. Hinson through several parking lots, the sheriff's office said.
The thief, later identified as a Woodbridge man, ran across Garrisonville Road, through the McDonalds parking lot and into the carwash next door. While inside the carwash, he attempted to enter the vehicle of a patron, but was unsuccessful since the car doors were locked, the sheriff's office said.
"The pass through the car wash failed to clean up his act as the suspect continued to flee west along Garrisonville Road," the sheriff's office said.
He was finally taken into custody near American Automotive at 230 Garrisonville Road by Deputy Hinson, Deputy M.L. Jacobeen and Deputy J.E. Alford.
"His neon colored sweat suit was less than ideal for avoiding detection," the sheriff's office said.
Jayshawn Hagler, 30, of Woodbridge, was charged with grand larceny and served warrants out of Prince William County for robbery, use of a firearm in a felony and failing to appear in court, the sheriff's office said.
He is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.