New center alerts foreign nations of sex-offenders’ travels

Convicted, registered child-sex offenders will not be able to travel to foreign countries undetected and misbehave, if federal law-enforcement officials at the new Angel Watch Center in Fair Oaks have any say in the matter.
The center, created by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), alerts law-enforcement agencies abroad about the travel plans of such offenders. Armed with that information, which registered offenders must provide at least 21 days in advance, those foreign governments can choose whether to monitor the offenders’ travel or deny them entry into those countries, officials said.
“If only a fraction of those notifications save a child from carrying the lasting scars of sexual abuse and exploitation, the Angel Watch Center has more than lived up to its name,” said Matthew Albence, acting ICE director.
Federal officials on Nov. 14 officially cut the ribbon for the Angel Watch Center, which began operations in October. The center allows agents and specialists to work cases jointly and more easily, and uses publicly available information from sex-offender registries to thwart “child-sex tourism,” officials said.
“This new and improved edifice will allow for even more hard-working and dedicated government professionals to exercise their vast array of talents to make this world just a little safer for our children, who deserve to live out their precious few days of youth knowing that they’re protected from the evil that we all know seeks only opportunity,” said Richard Kelly, deputy assistant director of the U.S. Marshals Service.
Operation Angel Watch began in 2007 as a pilot program in Los Angeles. Federal officials for security reasons would not disclose how many people work at the Angel Watch Center, but said Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) has about 7,000 special agents working worldwide, based out of 200 domestic offices and 60 in foreign countries. Agencies that work with HSI include U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the U.S. Marshals Service, U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Coast Guard.
In fiscal year 2019, HSI investigated 4,224 child-exploitation cases, which resulted in 3,771 criminal arrests, 2,220 indictments, 1,715 convictions and 1,066 victims who were identified and/or rescued. The arrest figure was up nearly 18 percent from the previous fiscal year, officials said.
Some foreign countries provide reciprocal notifications, letting U.S. officials know when convicted sex offenders from those nations will be traveling to the United States.
“We don’t get that from a lot of countries, but our attachés overseas are trying to push the issue and see what countries we can work with for getting information on [offenders] coming to the U.S.,” said a burly, bearded HSI criminal analyst who identified himself only as Dan.
In addition, the U.S. Marshals Service is reaching out to sex-offender registries in the United States to encourage them to let child-sex offenders know of the federal travel-notification requirements, he said.
The U.S. Marshals Service since 2008 has been involved in “perhaps its most important investigative mission, to protect the most vulnerable members of our society and to play a role in bringing to justice who would do them harm,” Kelly said.
Albence thanked U.S. Rep. Christopher Smith (R-N.J.) for introducing International Megan’s Law to Prevent Demand for Child Sex Trafficking, which President Obama signed into law in February 2016.
“The years of trying to do the right thing without the right tools were remedied,” Kelly said. “We’ve been lifted of the burden of being rivals for needed resources and have forged working bonds built around a common goal.”
One of the Angel Watch Center’s notable arrests came February 2018, when the agency notified authorities in the United Kingdom that a registered sex offender from Washington would be traveling to that country.
U.K. authorities conducted a border inspection when the man arrived and found thousands of child-sex images in his possession, Albence said.
“They also discovered that the subject’s purpose for travel to the United Kingdom was to take part in a youth cheerleading camp as an instructor,” he said.
U.K. authorities deported the man and upon his return, federal investigators conducted a search warrant of his home and found that, including the previous photos, he possessed more than 5,000 child-sex images and 2,000 such videos, Albence said.
The man in May 2019 pleaded guilty to the federal charge of transporting imagery depicting sexual exploitation of minors and was sentenced to nine years in prison and 10 years of supervised probation, he said.
“This example clearly illustrates that law enforcement is most effective when it is carried out in partnership, Albence said, adding, “The goal is to prevent [child] sexual abuse and exploitation everywhere we find it. International Megan’s Law provides us the authority to assemble essential resources to do just that.”
