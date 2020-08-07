After completing 800 hours of basic training, 15 new Arlington police officers graduated from the Northern Virginia Criminal Justice Training Academy on July 31.
The new officers will now complete the department’s field-training program, then will be available to provide solo patrols across the county.
Yes? And then what? Anyone read the weekly Arlington crime reports on this news blog?[rolleyes]
