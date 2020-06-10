Detectives with the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office have charged a New York man with production of child pornography and use of a communication system to solicit a minor after an investigation conducted by the Special Victims Unit.
The suspect, Matthew Holland, 27, of Newark, New York, met the juvenile victim who resides in Loudoun County over Snapchat in March, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
The suspect portrayed himself as a juvenile and was using a fake user profile to begin exchanging photos with the victim. The suspect then coerced the victim to send further explicit photos via the social media app after threatening he would post her photos if she did not send more, the release said.
The family of the victim contacted the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.
Holland was taken into custody at his home in New York with the assistance of the Newark Police Department. He waived extradition to Virginia on June 1 and was transported to Loudoun County Tuesday.
Holland is being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on no bond.
