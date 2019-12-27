As holiday travelers head home this weekend, Virginia State Police is warning drivers to be careful on the roads after nine traffic fatalities in the first five days of the busy travel season.
The fatalities between Dec. 21-25 included a 79-year-old South Riding woman who died Christmas morning in a two-vehicle crash caused by an intoxicated driver, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office.
Rashida Begum was a passenger in a sedan struck in the area of John Mosby Highway (Route 50) near South Riding Boulevard.
The driver of the striking vehicle, Martin V. Chavez, 56, of Sterling was charged with involuntary manslaughter and driving while intoxicated, according to an LCSO release.
Three people died in a Goochland County crash and two died in a Rockingham County crash, according to VSP spokesperson Corinne Geller. A Newport News crash claimed the life of a pedestrian.
"The state police are reminding all drivers to be alert and drive distraction free at all times while behind the wheel," Geller said. "Sharing the road responsibly with pedestrians, bicyclists and motorcycles, complying with speed limits, driving sober and always wearing a seat belt are required by law of all drivers in Virginia."
Year to date, preliminary data reports 800 adults, teenagers and children have been killed in traffic crashes across Virginia, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.