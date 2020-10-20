Prince William County police say no charges will be filed against a man who shot a pit bull that attacked his dog Sunday evening in Dale City.
Police were called to the 13400 block of Photo Drive just before 4 p.m. for a report of a vicious animal. The caller told officers he was walking his mixed-breed dog when a pit bull terrier ran up behind him and began attacking his dog.
At that point, the caller pulled out a handgun and fired one round towards the attacking dog, striking it in the back, Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
The attacking dog returned to a nearby residence where it remained until police arrived. The pit bull was then taken to a local animal hospital where it later died. The other dog was not severely injured. No other injuries or property damage were reported.
Following consultation with the Commonwealth Attorney, no charges will be filed regarding the shooting.
