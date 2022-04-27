A Nokesville man hospitalized since last week after a suicide attempt at the Fauquier County jail died Tuesday night, the sheriff's office said.
Michael Hicks, 44, was found unresponsive in his jail cell the afternoon of April 18. Jail personnel discovered him about 3 p.m. while conducting routine checks and immediately began life-saving measures, the sheriff's office said in a news release. A previous check had been conducted approximately nine minutes earlier.
Hicks, who was jailed on charges of domestic assault and battery, drunk in public and contempt of court, had been hospitalized since the suicide attempt.
Virginia State Police will conduct an investigation into Hick's death and the sheriff’s office will be doing an internal review of policies and procedures, the sheriff's office said.
