A 28-year-old Nokesville woman was killed and a man seriously injured in a Sunday crash in the Catlett are of Fauquier County.
The wreck occurred at 2:35 p.m. along Bristersburg Road just west of Elk Run Road.
A 1998 Jeep Cherokee was traveling east on Bristerburg Road when it was unable to maneuver a curve, ran off the right side of the roadway, and collided with a tree, Virginia State Police said in a news release.
The driver of the Jeep, Ashleigh T. Mitchell, 28, of Nokesville, died at the scene of the crash as a result of her injuries. Mitchell was not wearing a seatbelt, state police said.
A passenger in the Jeep, a 51-year-old Nokesville man, suffered serious injuries and was taken to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for treatment. The man also was not wearing a seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation.
