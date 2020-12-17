Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Fairfax County early Thursday morning on Interstate 95 in Fairfax.
A tractor-trailer was parked on the southbound right shoulder of I-95 near Fairfax County Parkway when it was rear-ended by a GMC Terrain at 1:45 a.m., state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said.
The driver of the GMC, Nathaniel Thurman, 50, of Norfolk, died at the scene.
The driver of the tractor-trailer, Anthony D. Stewart, 48, of Blackstone, was not injured in the crash.
The Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team and Virginia State Police Motor Carrier Safety Team both responded to assist with the ongoing crash investigation.
