Gov. Ralph Northam is encouraging law enforcement, prosecutors and judges to reconsider arrests and incarcerations, and to weigh modified sentences, over concerns that jails and prisons could be overrun by the coronavirus.

The guidance only encourages these measures and doesn’t require compliance, said Brian Moran, the state’s secretary of public safety.

“Obviously public safety is a consideration in all of these decisions,” he said during a press conference Thursday. “But we would like to encourage our entire criminal justice system to take this virus very seriously…and protect those vulnerable populations — not only the inmates, but the personnel as well.”

In law enforcement interactions, the state is encouraging the use of a summons, Moran said.

“That means when the officer comes into contact with an individual, to use the summons as opposed to a custodial arrest, if public safety dictates,” he said.

Magistrates and judges are being asked to consider alternatives to incarceration, and judges and prosecutors are asked to consider modifying sentences for low-level offenders, with alternatives that include home electronic monitoring, Moran said.